Atlanta house fire leaves man hospitalized with severe burns

article

A fire at a vacant northwest Atlanta home sent one man to the hospital with severe burns early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the fire happened before 7 a.m. at a boarded-up home on the 500 block of Simmons Street NW in Atlanta.

According to officials, a man was injured by the flames while running in to try to rescue anyone inside, but the home was vacant.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time, but officials say he suffered second and third-degree burns to his leg and arms.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.