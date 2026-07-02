Silk flower business destroyed by fire early Thursday in Cobb County

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The Brief A fire broke out Thursday morning at Silk World Inc. in Cobb County. Flames engulfed the wholesale silk flower supplier on Veterans Memorial Highway. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A fire heavily damaged a wholesale silk flower business in Cobb County early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to Silk World Inc. on Veterans Memorial Highway, where heavy flames were seen spreading through the building as crews worked to bring the fire under control.

Silk World Inc. is a wholesale supplier of silk flowers and related products, according to its website.

What we don't know:

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.