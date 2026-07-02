Silk flower business destroyed by fire early Thursday in Cobb County
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COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A fire heavily damaged a wholesale silk flower business in Cobb County early Thursday morning.
What we know:
Firefighters responded to Silk World Inc. on Veterans Memorial Highway, where heavy flames were seen spreading through the building as crews worked to bring the fire under control.
Silk World Inc. is a wholesale supplier of silk flowers and related products, according to its website.
What we don't know:
No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined, and the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.