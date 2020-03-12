Shower, thunderstorms possible Thursday as temps rise

article

It is feeling a lot more like spring as temperatures soar into the low to mid-70s.

A few showers will move through overnight with those mild temperatures.

There is a chance for strong to severe storms on Thursday afternoon across extreme North Georgia.

The main threat will be damaging winds and large hail.

Most of metro Atlanta will be partly cloudy and warm by afternoon with highs well into the 70s.

More clouds on Friday with some showers with temps holding in the 60s.

There is a better chance for rain over the weekend will be on Sunday, unfortunately for the race fans.

Still plenty of dry hours though.

