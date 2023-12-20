Shopping for 'Toys of Christmas Past' at Marietta collectible store

"Every single day, people walk in, and they go, ‘Wow, I can’t believe you have this.’"

We can confirm what Chance Sadler says because that was our first reaction upon walking into 2nd Chance Toys and Collectibles.

Our first visit to the popular Marietta retro toy store was late last December, and we had such a good time with father-son team David and Chance Sadler that we decided to do it again. This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent another few hours rummaging through the incredible collection of vintage toys and new collectibles, representing everything from "Star Trek" and the Marvel universe to Barbie and Care Bears.

"The one thing that we decided when we first opened was that the largest sections of the store were going to be the things that we loved the most," said Chance during our previous visit. "So, the two largest sections in the store are ‘Star Wars’ and diecast."

The awe-inspiring selection of retro toys — many of which were the Christmas must-haves of past years — come from collections that have been sold to 2nd Chance Toys and Collectibles. David Sadler says many people find entire collections in their attics or basements, and he and Chance are happy to look them over and consider taking them in — even if it’s just for parts.

"Maybe a hip piece or an arm to complete something that’s incomplete, so somebody can enjoy that toy again," said David.

2nd Chance Toys & Collectibles is located at 3372 Canton Road #124 in Marietta, and regular hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on the shop, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning doing a little "toy shopping" for the holidays!