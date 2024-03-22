Shooting on Campbellton Road SW on Thursday leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

article

Two men were shot Thursday, March 21, in the 3900 block of Campbellton Road SW near Camp Ground Road SW, according to Atlanta Police Department.

Zone 4 officers responded to the scene at approximately 5:37 p.m. Upon arrival, they found one man who had been shot to death.

The other victim was transported to the hospital by private vehicle before officers arrived.

Officers located the male victim, who had been shot multiple times, at the hospital. He was alert and breathing at that time.

Police are still investigating the shooting. They have not announced any possible suspects or motivation for the shooting.