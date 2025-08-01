Shooting at Bibb County gas station sends 3 to hospital
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in Bibb County are investigating a shooting that sent three men to the hospital overnight.
Deputies believe the shooting happened at a Chevron on the 1100 block of Rocky Creek Road just after midnight.
What we know:
According to the Bilbb County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the area and found a 22-year-old and 19-year-old who had been shot.
Medics rushed both victims to a local medical facility for treatment.
While investigating, authorities say a private vehicle dropped off a 22-year-old man who was also suffering from a gunshot wound.
Authorities believe the victims will all survive their injuries.
What we don't know:
Deputies have not shared the names of the victims at this time.
Investigators are working to determine what led to the violence and to identify a possible suspect.
What you can do:
If you have any information about the incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
The Source: Information for this report came from a release by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.