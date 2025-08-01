Shooting at Bibb County gas station sends 3 to hospital

article

Investigators in Bibb County are investigating a shooting that sent three men to the hospital overnight.

Deputies believe the shooting happened at a Chevron on the 1100 block of Rocky Creek Road just after midnight.

What we know:

According to the Bilbb County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the area and found a 22-year-old and 19-year-old who had been shot.

Medics rushed both victims to a local medical facility for treatment.

While investigating, authorities say a private vehicle dropped off a 22-year-old man who was also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities believe the victims will all survive their injuries.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not shared the names of the victims at this time.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the violence and to identify a possible suspect.

What you can do:

If you have any information about the incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.