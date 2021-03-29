Vicious beating of man on subway under investigation by Hate Crimes unit

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force wants the public's help identifying a man seen in a horrifying video beating another man unconscious aboard a subway.

The video begins with a man in a black shirt and black pants violently push a man into the window of a subway car and repeatedly punch him as other passengers standby and watch. The man in the white shirt attempts to fight back until the man in black puts him in a chokehold and slam his head onto a seat. The victim appears to pass out.

Someone in the background is heard repeatedly saying 'stop.'

The assailant then walks off the train.

According to the caption, the violent assault took place aboard at Manhattan Bound J train at Kosciuszko Street Station.

"We need the public's help. The NYPD is aware of this video and is investigating. Anyone that has information regarding this incident is urged to call or DM @NYPDTips 1-800-577-TIPS and provide additional details including the date and time of occurrence. @NYPDTransit @NYPDnews"

The governor said in a statement that he directed the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist the NYPD in the investigation if needed.

"These hateful acts of violence have no place in New York — period," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. "The misguided rhetoric which has vilified Asian Americans throughout this pandemic is highly dangerous, and now we are seeing more and more painful real-life consequences."

The NYPD is also investigating a possible anti-Asian attack on a woman on a subway train. According to authorities, the 37-year-old victim was walking through the East 51st Street station on Lexington Avenue when the man attacked her. The man approached the victim and made an anti-Asian statement before striking her.