Sheriff: Paulding County woman missing for over half a year

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are hoping you can help find a local woman who has been missing for months.

Officials say 43-year-old Paulding County resident Matilde Gonzalez was last seen in Cobb County on October 11, 2019.

Her family, who reported her missing two days later, have not seen her since that date months ago.

Gonzalez is described as being a Hispanic woman with a height of 4-feet-11 and a weight of 130 pounds.

She has dark brown hair that reaches the middle of her back, brown eyes, and tattooed eyebrows.

Officials say they have not uncovered much information about where she may be, but say there were some "suspicious circumstances" related to Gonzalez's disappearance.

If you have any information that could help with the search, please call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (770) 443-3015.

