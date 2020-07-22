Sheriff: Man found with $2,500 worth of heroin in Georgia hotel room

article

Law enforcement agents have arrested a Georgia man accused of having thousands of dollars worth of heroin in his hotel room.

The Habersham County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 5 that they and the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office executed a search warrant on July 20.

While searching the hotel room at the Baymont Inn and Suites in Cornelia, Georgia, officials say they found around 20 grams of heroin. The street value of the heroin was estimated to be $2,500.

Deputies arrested 54-year-old Gregory Ray Martin of Maysville, Georgia and charged him with trafficking heroin and possession of heroin with the intent to distribute.

The investigation is still ongoing.

