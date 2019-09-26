Sheriff: Girlfriend of Lumpkin County murder suspect charged with evidence tampering

article

Deputies in Lumpkin County have arrested the girlfriend of a murder suspect on the run.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office told FOX 5 that they arrested Elizabeth Donaldson for tampering with evidence.

Donaldson is the girlfriend of 22-year-old Austin Todd Stryker, who is wanted for the murder of 21-year-old Hannah Bender.

Bender's body was found early Wednesday morning in a field in Forsyth County. Investigators said testimony from different individuals led them to a grave in which she was buried. Her body was found in a property adjacent to where investigators found a black Mazda pickup truck on Tuesday morning which was connected to the case.

Deputies previously said they found Hannah's bloody clothes at an undisclosed campsite in the county, plus investigators found her cellphone and some bloody tools in another location in Dawson County.

The Lumpkin County sheriff said Tuesday his office secured a murder warrant against Stryker on Saturday. They continue to search for him and a person of interest, 78-yr-old Jerry Harper, who they believe is with him.

According to the GBI, Stryker and Harper were last seen in Clayton County, West Virginia. Deputies have contacted the U.S. Marshal's Office and have put out a nationwide alert for them.

The sheriff said more arrests and charges are possible.

Investigators said they are still looking for a white 2000 Ford Explorer with the tag PXH4402.

Anyone with information is asked to call 706-974-6824.