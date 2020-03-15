Sheriff: Georgia man recorded himself pointing gun at police officer

Deputies in Clayton County have arrested a suspect accused of pointing a gun at a police officer during a traffic stop and posting it on Instagram to brag.

Deputies say Jordan Jones recorded himself pointing a gun at police and then posted it on Instagram to brag.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said they began an investigation when the Instagram video was brought to their attention. In the video, shot from a first-person perspective, a hand points what looks like a handgun at a Jonesboro police officer who was on a traffic stop at a nearby car.

The sheriff says they quickly identified the suspect in the case because he has previously posted "to free his brother," 21-year-old Cameron Jones.

Jones was arrested in Clayton County in December of 2018. He is accused of luring a 46-year-old victim to his death through an escort service. While in custody, deputies say they discovered a plan to ambush multiple members of law enforcement and kill them so Jones could escape custody.

After pleading out, Jones is serving life parole for murder.

With this information, investigators say they positively identified the suspect as Cameron's young brother Jordan Jones and secured a warrant for his arrest.

After a search, officials say Jordan Jones' mother brought him to the Upson County Jail where he was taken into custody.

Authorities have not said what Jones will possibly be charged with.