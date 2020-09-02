Sheriff: Georgia man pretended to be 14 and homeless, enrolled in school

article

Deputies in Baldwin County have arrested a 21-year-old man accused of pretending to be a 14-year-old and enrolling in school.

Captain Brad King with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, says that the incident started when a woman living in Milledgeville met Abay Holmes. Holmes told her that he was 14 years old and homeless, so the woman decided to help him and let him live with her.

During that time, Holmes enrolled in the Baldwin County School system and obtained a school-issued laptop, King said. After a few days, the woman kicked him out because he was being disrespectful to her.

While asking Holmes to leave her house, the woman said that the laptop had to be returned to the school district and he couldn't keep it. Deputies say that he still tried to take the computer with him, which led the woman to call law enforcement.

During their investigation, King says they discovered while taking the so-called teen's fingerprints that he was actually 21-years-old and had lived in Pennsylvania, Atlanta, and Milledgeville. Officials say that he was never on school grounds.

“We do not believe that any students in Baldwin County would’ve been in danger at any point and time. Because everything is adding up to the fact that he was simply having to follow through on his lie that he was 14 and homeless," King said.

Holmes is charged with giving a false name to law enforcement and making false statements on documents provided to the school district.

The investigation is ongoing.

