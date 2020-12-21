Sheriff: Georgia man arrested for mother's murder, assault
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested a Georgia man and charged him with the assault and murder of his mother.
Officials say their investigation began Sunday night around 7 p.m. when they were called to a home on the 70 block of Greatwood Drive in White, Georgia.
According to deputies, a family member discovered 62-year-old Katrina Kay Garrity unresponsive in the home.
Investigators with the Bartow County Sheriff's Office arrested 38-year-old Bryan Ray Moodie less than 24 hours later. Garrity is Moodie's mother.
Moodie is currently in custody by the sheriff's office pending a bond hearing after being charged with murder and aggravated assault.
The case is still under investigation.
