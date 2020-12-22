Sheriff: Dead man found in trunk of burning car in Coweta County

Coweta County deputies are investigating after a body was found in a burning car over the weekend.

Officials say around midnight on Sunday, deputies and Coweta County Fire and Rescue responded to a 911 call about a vehicle fire in Newnan.

When they got to the scene in the area of Poplar Road, crews found the car fully engulfed in flames.

After putting out the fire, officials say they found a dead man in the trunk of the car.

Investigators at this time believe that the man's death, which has been ruled a homicide, happened in Union City.

During their investigation, deputies located a vehicle of interest in the city and brought in an unidentified man for questioning.

Deputies have not yet released the identity of the victim or what led up to his death.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, please call the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

