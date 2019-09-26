Shakira, Jennifer Lopez announce Super Bowl 2020 halftime show on social media

Football fans will have a chance to get loud with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at the Super Bowl in 2020, it was announced Thursday.

The megastars seemingly confirmed the news on their social media accounts with the caption "This is happening. 02.02.20."

Lopez became engaged to former MLB baseball slugger Alex Rodriguez in March and has gained Oscar buzz for her role as "Ramona" in Hustlers.

The Super Bowl will air Sunday, February 2, 2020, on FOX.