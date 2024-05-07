Sexyy Red receives warm welcome on Atlanta-bound Delta flight: 'Get it Sexyy'

article

St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red received a warm welcome on her flight to Atlanta.

A couple of Delta Air Lines flight attendants wrote a special note for the "Get It Sexy" artist on flight #2097 from Rochester, New York.

"Having you on board had us all saying ‘Skee-Yee’ from takeoff to touchdown," the note read. "If you're ever trying to see what's up again remember you have big fans over at Delta."

What is Sexyy Red's real name?

Sexyy Red's real name is Janae Nierah Wherry. The 26-year-old was born in St. Louis, Missouri and rose to fame with the release of her 2023 hit single "Pound Town," which was famously remixed by rapper Nicki Minaj.

Sexyy Red is known for her raunchy lyrics, sense of style and nonchalant persona. Some of her most famous songs include "SkeeYee," "Looking for the H---," and "Rich Baby Daddy," a song performed by Canadian rapper Drake which she was featured on alongside singer SZA.

Sexxy Red, Drake and Kendrick Lamar

Sexxy Red was recently dragged into the rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

"When I see you stand by Sexyy Red, I believe you see two bad b------," Kendrick Lamar, also known as K-Dot, rapped in his diss track titled Euphoria. "I believe you don't like women, it's real competition, you might pop a-- with 'em."

The dig at Drake resurfaced days later when Sexyy Red was filmed twerking on stage at a Zach Bryan country concert.