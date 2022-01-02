Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 12:00 AM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County
8
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:05 AM EST until TUE 11:31 AM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 12:00 PM EST, Rabun County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 3:00 AM CST, Cleburne County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 9:13 PM EST until SUN 11:15 PM EST, Irwin County

8 people freed after multiple hours trapped inside downtown Atlanta hotel elevator

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:05PM
Downtown
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

View of the Westin hotel tower located in downtown Atlanta. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - At least 8 people who were trapped inside an elevator at a downtown Atlanta hotel were safely freed Sunday night.

The Atlanta Fire Department dispatched 2 fire engines to the Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel located at 210 Peachtree Street shortly before 5:45 p.m. At one point during the rescue attempt, at least 30 firefighters were working at the scene. A battalion chief also responded to the scene.

Crews went to the 14th floor of the hotel but did not locate the stalled elevator.

At least 8 fire trucks responded to the scene at the Westin hotel. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Shortly after 9:00 p.m., the occupants of the elevator were freed.

No word on what caused the elevator to stall.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE