8 people freed after multiple hours trapped inside downtown Atlanta hotel elevator

article

At least 8 people who were trapped inside an elevator at a downtown Atlanta hotel were safely freed Sunday night.

The Atlanta Fire Department dispatched 2 fire engines to the Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel located at 210 Peachtree Street shortly before 5:45 p.m. At one point during the rescue attempt, at least 30 firefighters were working at the scene. A battalion chief also responded to the scene.

Crews went to the 14th floor of the hotel but did not locate the stalled elevator.

At least 8 fire trucks responded to the scene at the Westin hotel. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Shortly after 9:00 p.m., the occupants of the elevator were freed.

No word on what caused the elevator to stall.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE