Services announced for Naomi Ruth King, MLK family matriarch

A memorial service and celebration of life have been announced for Naomi King, the sister-in-law of Martin Luther King Jr. and a cherished matriarch of the family.

Mrs. King passed away peacefully in Atlanta on March 7 at the age of 92. The King Foundation said she will be remembered as a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a beacon of light to those in the churches and communities she served.

According to the obituary by Willie Watkins Funeral Home, a private memorial service for loved ones will take place at 6 p.m. March 15.

In addition, a celebration of life is scheduled at 4 p.m. March 16. The event will be hosted at the Ebenezer Baptist Church Heritage Sanctuary located at 407 Auburn Ave. in Atlanta.

The program for the celebration will feature reflections from loved ones, special musical tributes, and excerpts from a documentary honoring King, titled "The Butterfly Queen: From Tragedy to Peace." A poignant symbol, butterflies, will be released in front of the King Center following the service, as noted in the release.

Both the private memorial service and the celebration of life will be live-streamed and accessible through the funeral home's website, ensuring that those unable to attend in person can still participate in honoring King's life and legacy.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the A.D. Foundation.

Naomi King's passing marks the end of an era for the King family, yet her memory and contributions will be cherished by all who knew her.