Serious crash under investigation on North Druid Hills Road

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

What we know:

According to Brookhaven Police, the incident happened at about 6:06 a.m. at the intersection of North Druid Hills Road and Executive Park Drive. Officers said they found a man in his 30s in the roadway with serious injuries and began life-saving measures.

DeKalb AMR transported the man to Grady Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the driver remained on the scene and spoke with investigators. The Brookhaven Police Traffic Safety Unit is conducting an investigation.

What we don't know:

Circumstances leading to the incident have not been released at this time.

