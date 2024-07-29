Serious crash reported on I-75/85 at Langford Parkway
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A crash is under investigation near Interstate 75/85 at Langford Parkway.
It appears that the crash involved a pedestrian and it may have been fatal. However, Atlanta police have not confirmed this information at this time.
The crash resulted in temporary lane closures and traffic delays early Monday morning.
This story is developing.