Series of tire slashings leaves Midtown residents flat, frustrated

Atlanta police are searching for whoever is responsible for slashing dozens of tires in Midtown.

Surveillance video captured the sound of hissing tires as they deflated Thursday night in Midtown Atlanta.

"It felt like I was trying to drive away with the parking brake completely engaged. We got out and noticed our tires were slashed and several other cars on the street," Xanthe Neal said.

Neal was just one of many residents who woke up Friday morning to their car tires flattened on Myrtle Street and nearby 7th and 8th streets.

"He did it with people all around. People were driving through and people were walking their dogs. He was pretty brazen," Neal said.

Residents reported the incident happened just before ten Thursday night.

"This is the action of someone desperate and a lunatic maybe," Samuel Pinon said.

Samuel Pinon lives on Myrtle and described the chaotic scene as stunned car owners made the costly discovery.

"The police were there in the morning and people were talking about it in the street kind of shocked," Pinon said.

One resident said she saw the man in the act and called to report it to the police. She said it took Atlanta Police hours to respond and when they did the suspect was gone.

Those living in the area hope it’s not a common theme as several cars remain immobile and others are heading for costly repairs just a week until Christmas.

"This community is reeling from much more vicious and heinous crimes and we need some peace. Especially around this time," Neal said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____