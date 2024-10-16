Car takes unexpected plunge into Marimac Lakes, police say

The Brief A 34-year-old man was rescued after his car went off the road near Marimac Lakes in Senoia. The driver was extricated and taken to the hospital. Investigations are ongoing to determine if a vehicle malfunction or medical emergency caused the incident.



A 34-year-old man from Senoia is receiving medical treatment after his vehicle, a red 2017 Honda CRV, went off the road near Marimac Lakes Wednesday afternoon.

Senoia police and Coweta County Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene within minutes and reported the man's car completely submerged in the lake. Thanks to those emergency responders and several Good Samaritans, the driver was rescued and rushed to Piedmont-Newnan Hospital. His current condition is unknown.

A witness told authorities that they had been following behind the Honda CRV for miles when it unexpectedly accelerated, leaped a curb, and sailed across a drainage ditch before plunging into the water.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, with police considering a potential vehicle malfunction or a medical emergency as possible explanations.

If you know any other information about this incident, you're asked to contact Captain Jason Ercole at 770-599-3256 ext. 107 or via email at jercole@senoia.com.