Send Valentine’s Day cards to young patients in children’s hospitals across the US — here’s how

It only takes a few clicks and a couple minutes of your time, but sending a Valentine’s Day card to a child at a hospital is a simple gesture that is sure to go a long way.

Hospitals around the country are inviting people looking to spread a little extra love to pediatric patients unable to exchange Valentines at school or celebrate the holiday with friends and family.

All of the cards are completely free and are either sent as e-cards or printed and hand delivered to children. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles will print and hand deliver the card you choose along with a gift bag full of goodies.

CHLA offers these free premade designs to choose from.

C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Michigan is even offering its patients an augmented reality experience to bring Valentine’s Day cards to life.

Once you visit the website of these hospitals, you’ll be asked to either pick a pre-selected message or write out your own, and choose from a selection of pre-designed cards.

Since the cards are free, you might even be inclined to send a card to multiple kids across the country.

Advertisement

Here are just a few of the hospitals you can send Valentine’s Day cards to:

Arkansas Children’s (Arkansas)

Boston Children’s Hospital Trust (Massachusetts)

Children’s Health (Texas)

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (California)

Children’s National Health System (Washington, D.C.)

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital (Ohio)

C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital (Michigan)

Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford (California)

Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation (Arizona)

St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (National)

Texas Children’s Hospital (Texas)