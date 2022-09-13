Massive fire, explosions destroy business in South Fulton warehouse

Firefighters are continuing to work putting out a massive blaze that destroyed a South Fulton warehouse early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the fire started before 3 a.m. Tuesday at Atlanta Custom Iron Works on the 100 block of Selig Drive.

At the scene, responding fire crews say they found the building fully engulfed in flames and heard a series of explosions from inside the business.

South Fulton Fire Department Lt. Eric Jackson told FOX 5 that they learned that the business had hazardous materials contained inside that contributed to the blaze.

"As we were fighting the fire we received information from the owner of the company that there were items to be concerned of: propane, oxygen, or forklifts that were propane-operated," Jackson said. "So we knew the situation that we weren't going to send our firefighters into."

After hours of battling the flames, crews were able to successfully put the fire out. Firefighters plan to remain at the scene through the morning to put out hotspots and keep an eye out for any sparks.

Officials say no one was injured in the blaze. Two businesses connected on both sides of Atlanta Custom Iron Works were damaged but not severely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.