Secure Her Brand Social 2.0: Women’s business event returns to Atlanta

Secure Her Brand Social 2.0, hosted by Rosezena J. Pierce, ESQ The Biz Lawyer, returns for another powerful summit.

The event, powered by R.J. Pierce Law Group, P.C., is an event that organizers say is designed to educate, elevate and empower women entrepreneurs. Attendees will gain exclusive insights from industry leaders, engage in high-impact networking, and discover legal and business strategies essential for growth.

There are key experts and panelists who will be there to guide guests through the business-owning process. Some include Donni Wiggins, Kelli Ferrell, Candace Holyfield Parker, Bre Nicole and Joi Hunt. Some things attendees can expect are below:

Key event highlights include:

Trademark Tea Party – A deep dive into brand protection through a curated tea experience.

Expert-led panels – Conversations with successful entrepreneurs on business growth and intellectual property.

Fireside chat and trademark therapy – Candid discussions on the challenges and solutions in brand ownership.

Success stories – Real-life insights from business owners who have mastered trademark protection.

Networking hour – Close out the day with a relaxed networking session.

Secure Her Brand Social 2.0 will take place on Saturday, March 29, 2025, from noon to 8 PM at the 12 Hotel in Atlanta. Get your tickets here.