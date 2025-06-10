New season brings hit show 'The 1% Club' to Georgia

The Brief The logic-based game show "The 1% Club" returns to FOX for a second season on Tuesday night, featuring new host Joel McHale. The show's second season was filmed at Georgia's Trilith Studios earlier this year, which means many of the contestants are locals. The show features contestants answering questions requiring logic and problem-solving skills.



It’s a game show where logic and problem-solving skills matter much more than just memorizing facts and figures. And tonight, "The 1% Club" returns to FOX with a new host and a new home city!

The second season of "The 1% Club" premieres on Tuesday night, featuring actor and comedian Joel McHale as host and Fayetteville’s Trilith Studios as its backdrop! The show was shot at the massive Georgia film studio earlier this year, an experience which McHale gave rave reviews.

"It was great," says McHale. "The crew was great, the production was great, and I love the game."

Because it was filmed here in Georgia, a majority of the show’s contestants are locals, too. McHale says they’re extraordinarily smart, and make playing the game look much easier than it actually is.

"When people at home — and I'll say it over and over — when they're playing along at home, they think, 'I could do this! This is easy,’" says the host. "[But] you're alone out there, and there's 30 seconds, and you can't consult with anybody ... the stakes get real high."

Tonight’s season premiere of "The 1% Club" airs at 8 on FOX 5 Atlanta — click here for more information on the show. And click the video player in this article to hear more of our one-on-one interview with Joel McHale, recorded in New York during the recent FOX Upfront event.

The Source: Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken sat down with Joel McHale for an interview ahead of tonight's season premiere.



