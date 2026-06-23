Second man arrested in deadly northwest Atlanta shooting

The Brief Atlanta police made a murder arrest Tuesday following a fatal April shooting on Allen Temple Court NW. Devonte Postell faces multiple charges, including murder and aggravated assault, after being taken into custody. Another man was previously jailed in April as homicide investigators continue to look into the case.



Atlanta police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a fatal April shooting on Allen Temple Court, authorities said.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers apprehended Devonte Postell on Tuesday for his alleged role in the deadly shooting. Authorities charged the 29-year-old with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony.

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Police previously arrested 29-year-old Xavier Postell on April 12 after detectives secured a murder warrant. Officers booked him into the Fulton County Jail following the initial shooting.

The violence began on April 11 at around 8:45 p.m. when officers responded to reports of a person shot. Responders found a man with a gunshot wound in the 80 block of Allen Temple Court NW.

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The injured man was rushed to Grady Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific circumstances that led up to the shooting. The identity of the man who died has not been released by authorities.

It remains unclear what relationship, if any, exists between those allegedly involved in the incident.