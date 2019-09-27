Second day of testimony in trial of former DeKalb officer

Jurors heard a second day of testimony in the trial of a former DeKalb County Police officer charged with murder.

On March 9, 2015 Robert Olsen shot and killed Anthony Hill, who was naked and unarmed, at The Heights at Chamblee apartments. Workers at the complex had called police to report Hill acting erratically.

"He was running like a disoriented person," Miguel Medina said through a translator of Hill's behavior that day.

Prosecutors used most of their questions to witnesses to try to paint Hill as a man in the midst of a mental breakdown. The defense, however, pointed out that Olsen feared for his life and witnesses agreed that he appeared "scared" immediately after the shooting.

At one point, Judge Latisha Dear Jackson had to send jurors out of the room after the defense objected to a question prosecutors asked of Medina. They wanted him to explain that he left the scene right after the shooting because he was afraid Officer Olsen might shoot him too.

"He is a fact witness as to what he observed his state of mind is not relevant to any issue in this case," said defense attorney Don Samuel.

Judge Jackson ultimately agreed with the defense and did not allow Medina to testify that he was afraid for his life.

The trial is scheduled to resume Tuesday at 9 a.m.