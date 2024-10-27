Sebastian Kidder, Ric Flair's stepson, dies at 24

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

Sebastian Kidder, the 24-year-old stepson of WWE's Ric Flair, has reportedly died at the age of 24. His mother, Wendy Barlow, confirmed the tragic news to TMZ Sports.

Sebastian was an up-and-coming singer from Atlanta who had just released his first studio album titled "UNDER THE MOON." He made an appearance on Good Day Atlanta to talk about it with Kaitlyn Pratt at the beginning of the summer.

"It's a lot of pain, a lot of suffering, a lot of crying in a corner just hoping the words come out. No, I'm kidding of course," Sebastian joked with Pratt when asked about the inspiration behind his debut project. "Very romance-filled is probably the core of the album. I'd say romance and a lot of sexual energy."

According to the TMZ report, Sebastian was found dead at the family home in Georgia. It is believed that he killed himself.

In the interview with FOX 5 Atlanta, the star reminisced about growing up, saying that he got his start in the entertainment industry as a child actor at age 10 on "The Walking Dead." He went on to credit his mom for his success.

"I'd say my mom was definitely a big inspiration," he said. "She was the one who got me started and everything. She got that gig on ‘The Walking Dead,’ so that was really big."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ CELEBRITY WIFE SWAP - "Ric Flair / 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper" - The girlfriend and the wife of two of the biggest former stars of the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) swap lives and homes for one week on "Celebrity Wife Swap," SUNDAY, JUNE 30 (8:00-9:00 p.m., ET) on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Travis Bell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) PARIS, RIC FLAIR, SUMMER, WENDY BARLOW, SOPHIA, SEBASTIAN

His mother told TMZ Sports the family was heartbroken over the news.

