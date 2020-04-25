SeaWorld penguins tour the park in celebration of World Penguin Day

In celebration of World Penguin Day, a trio of SeaWorld Orlando's adorable Magellanic Penguins got free rein to roam the park while it's closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Scout, Delta and Pippa enjoyed a Saturday out of their enclosure going on a great adventure around the Orlando theme park.

The three are seen waddling by several glass enclosures, visiting several of the parks animals along the way including walruses and stingrays.

The park is temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak around the world.

