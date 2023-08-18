Search underway in Newton County, reason unknown

article

A search is currently being conducted in Newton County, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office posted a notice about the search on its Facebook page shortly after 9 a.m.

Multiple agencies are involved including the sheriff's office, Newton County Emergency Management, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Central Georgia K-9 Search and Rescue, Georgia Piedmont K-9 Search, and Search and Rescue K-9 of Georgia.

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to the sheriff's office but they declined to provide additional details.