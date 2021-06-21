Search is on for missing 31-year-old Clayton County woman
Clayton County Police are searching for a woman they said went missing Saturday afternoon.
Police said 31-year-old Jewel Goss left a home on the 5700 Block of Shoals Place Trail after what officials described as a domestic disturbance.
Goss, diagnosed with Bipolar Schizophrenia and possibly off her medications, allegedly said she was leaving.
Police said investigators don't know if Goss left on foot or in a car.
She's described as 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Police asked anyone with information to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
