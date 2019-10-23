Search for Rome bank robbery suspect

Police in Rome need help to identify a suspected bank robber.

The robbery happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Synovis Bank on Shorter Avenue in West Rome. Rome Police released a surveillance video from the robbery on Wednesday in hopes someone will recognize the suspect.

Police said the man walked in and stolen about $1,000 before fleeing the scene. An extensive search of the area with the K-9 turned up no one.

The suspect is described by police as being a white male in his early 30s, 5-feet-8-inches tall, and clean-shaven. He was wearing a blue sweatshirt at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rome Police department.