Search for missing 17-year-old in Clayton County

Police in Clayton County are searching for a 17-year-old girl.

Mikayla Harrison was last seen at her home in the 1600 block Hearthstone Court in Jonesboro on Wednesday, Clayton County Police Department said.

Police describe her as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 183 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing blue jean pants and a camo jacket.

Mikayla has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and is currently on medication, which she does not have with her, according to police.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

