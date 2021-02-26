Search for missing 15-year-old Paulding County girl

article

Deputies in Paulding County are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Jershyla Slusher was last seen in the area of Palisades Parkway and Highway 278, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Slusher is described by deputies as having short, black afro-style hair and wearing a gray "Lilo and Stitch" sweatshirt with black and red joggers.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts should call 911 or the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

