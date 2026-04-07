Search for domestic violence suspect underway near Kennesaw State

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The Brief Law enforcement officers are searching for a 26-year-old domestic violence suspect near Kennesaw State University Tuesday afternoon. Jessie Santiago ran away from Cobb County deputies on foot after they spotted him near Big Shanty Road and tried to arrest him, deputies said. Neighbors and students are being told to stay alert and use caution while the search continues in the area.



Law enforcement is searching for a man who ran from Cobb County deputies near the Kennesaw State University campus Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Cobb County deputies and other law enforcement agencies are looking for 26-year-old Jessie Santiago.

Authorities say Santiago is wanted on an arrest warrant for domestic violence.

Deputies spotted Santiago near Big Shanty Road, which is close to the Kennesaw State University campus.

When officers tried to take him into custody, Santiago ran away on foot.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said exactly which direction Santiago ran or how large the search area currently is.

What they're saying:

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office is asking people in the area to stay vigilant.

Residents and students should use caution while the heavy police presence remains in the area during the search.

What you can do:

If you see Jessie Santiago or have information on where he might be, call the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office at 770-499-4600. You can also submit a tip through the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.