Search crews recover body of teen missing in Alcovy River

Authorities have located the body of a Newton County teen after he and his mother's boyfriend both went under in the Alcovy River on Tuesday.

Officials told FOX 5 it happened at a part of the river alongside Flat Shoals Park. The Newton County Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Antonio Perry and the 14-year-old son of his girlfriend, Dejerein Grier, were in the river and never resurfaced.

Thursday morning, the Newton County Sheriff's Office confirmed Grier's body had been found.

Perry's body was found in the river Wednesday afternoon.

Crews found Antonio Perry's body in the Alcovy River the day after he and his son went under. (Courtesy of the family)

The sheriff's office posted the notification on Facebook, which led to friends and strangers to send their thoughts and prayers to Perry's family.