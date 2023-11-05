Shots fired: Multiple people injured in southeast Atlanta

article

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting with multiple victims in southeast Atlanta.

Officials say five people were shot on Sunday at 4 p.m. at 1090 Redford Drive.

Four of the victims were taken to the hospital. The fifth person was just grazed by a bullet and refused treatment.

There has been no word on a suspect or motive.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.