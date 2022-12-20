Family, community gather for funeral of slain Gwinnett County correctional officer

Family and friends will gather together Tuesday to lay to rest a Gwinnett County correctional officer shot and killed right outside his work last week.

Gwinnett County Senior Corrections Officer Scott Riner, who was murdered outside Gwinnett County Jail, will be laid to rest at an 11 a.m. service at North Metro Baptist Church on Old Peachtree Road in Lawrenceville.

After the church service, a police processional will transport Riner to the West View Cemetery in Monticello, Georgia. Officials have invited residents to line the route to honor the fallen officer

Drivers should expect congestion and plan alternate routes to avoid delays caused by the funeral procession.

(Gwinnett County Police)

Who was Officer Scott Riner?

Scott Riner was an employee at the correctional facility for around 10 years.

Officials described the officer as a devoted husband to his wife of 22 years, father, and grandfather who was respected by guards and inmates alike.

"My prayers really go out to his family. I want his family to know that he was our family as well, and we are going to get through this together," said Captain Audrey Henderson, who worked with Riner.

Henderson said Riner had a great personality and was well-liked by his co-workers and inmates.

Riner was an avid outdoorsman, according to his obituary, and mourners can donate to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources in his memory.

"Being called ‘Grand Daddy’ by his grandson Easton Parker was his greatest joy as he loved to watch YouTube videos with him and taking him fishing in his pond," his obituary reads.

Arrest made in Officer Scott Riner's murder

Friday, Gwinnett County police arrested 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir for Riner's murder, saying that they found him in Lithonia.

According to investigators, Riner got into some sort of altercation with Abdulkadir after he arrived at the Gwinnett County Jail for work. At some point during the confrontation, the man shot Riner and fled the scene. Gwinnett Police released surveillance video of the suspect, saying the video shows the suspect was in the area for an extended time before the shooting.

Police say they may never know the motive behind the deadly shooting.

"It doesn’t appear that the officer and Mr. Abdulkadir knew each other, but as we go further in this investigation, that could change," said Gwinnett County Police Sgt. Jennifer Richter.

Investigators believe Abdulkadir acted alone in Officer Riner’s murder.

He's charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.