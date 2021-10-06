Expand / Collapse search
School shooting reported at Timberview High School in Arlington

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Texas
FOX 4

ARLINGTON, Texas - Three people were reportedly shot Timberview High School in Arlington Wednesday morning.

The Mansfield Independent School District confirmed Arlington police and other neighboring law enforcement agencies have cleared the school following an active shooter situation.

Police sources told FOX 4 three people were shot and taken to the hospital but no one was killed.

No information about the shooter has been released.

Video from SKY 4 showed a large police, fire and paramedic presence at the school.

100621 Sky4 10am KDFWBCME01_mpg_10.02.59.03

Mansfield ISD said the school was placed on lockdown during the incident. All students and staff were locked in their classrooms and offices and no visitors were allowed on campus.

The students are now being bused to the Mansfield Performing Arts Center to be reunited with their parents.

"I just got back from work. I was trying to relax when I got this text message from my daughter," said Akhere Isenalumhe, whose daughter is a sophomore. "We are all confused. We just don't know what's going on. This is just too close to home. We never thought something like this would happen right here in our backyard so."

The school is located in the city of Arlington but in the Mansfield school district.

FOX 4 News will continue to update this story.

