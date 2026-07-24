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School resource officer hurt in single-vehicle crash returning from training

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Habersham County
Published July 24, 2026 9:27 PM EDT
Published July 24, 2026 9:27 PM EDT
article

A Habersham County Sheriff's Office school resource officer's patrol vehicle sits on a flatbed tow truck after sliding off the highway in heavy rain and overturning along U.S. 441 near Homer on July 24, 2026. (Habersham County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • A Habersham County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle wreck near Homer. 
    • The deputy was returning from training in Madison when the Dodge Charger slid off U.S. 441 in heavy rain and overturned. 
    • Emergency crews took the deputy for medical treatment while state troopers investigate the crash. 

HOMER, Ga. - A Habersham County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer was taken for treatment Friday morning after a single-vehicle wreck in heavy downpours near Homer. 

What we know:

The school resource officer was returning from training at the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association in Madison when the crash occurred. The 2021 Dodge Charger slid off the roadway in a heavy downpour, traveled up an embankment, and overturned near McCoy Bridge Road. 

Emergency responders took the deputy from the scene to receive treatment for minor injuries. Habersham County Sheriff Robin Krockum expressed his appreciation to Banks County Sheriff Carlton Speed and his staff for their quick response and assistance. 

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the identity of the school resource officer involved in the wreck. Georgia State Patrol troopers are currently investigating the cause of the single-vehicle crash. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, which published a statement regarding the crash and response. 

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