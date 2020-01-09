School Officials: No gas leak on Georgia Tech Campus

Several streets around Georgia Tech's campus were shut down Thursday afternoon after reports of a possible gas leak.

According to a tweet from Georgia Tech police, the leak caused the northbound lane on Techwood Avenue and Bobby Dodd to close to traffic late Thursday morning.

A Georgia Tech dorm located at 711 Techwood Drive was evacuated as a precaution, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.

The Atlanta Fire Department, Atlanta Gas Light, and Georgia Tech police responded to the scene and shut off the gas in the dorm building.

A Georgia Tech spokesperson later confirmed to FOX 5, an investigation under covered there was no gas leak in the building. Officials said a contractor was using a generator on roof of the building and some gas fumes got into the building, causing the smell of gas.

Students have been allowed to return to the inside of the building.

