Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Oglethorpe County, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Upson County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County, Barrow County

Classes still canceled early next week after school bus route disaster in Kentucky

Kentucky
Associated Press
File image of a school bus.

Louisville schools will remain closed early next week to allow for more time to fix bus routes whose redesign left some children at home on the first school day this year and others getting home hours late.

The Jefferson County Public Schools had already canceled classes Thursday and Friday in response to Wednesday's route fiasco. Now there will be no school Monday and Tuesday "as we continue to work on short and long-term changes to ensure the reliability of our bus services." the district said Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kentucky’s largest district, with 96,000 students, had retooled its bus system through a Massachusetts-based consulting company that uses computer algorithms to map out courses and stops. It was a response to a chronic bus driver shortage. The redesigned plan reduced the number of routes.

Wednesday's mess resulted in hungry and tired children, angry parents and exasperated politicians.

RELATED: New school bus route is a 'disaster,' Kentucky superintendent admits. Last kids got home at 10 p.m.

An apologetic Superintendent Marty Pollio had signaled Friday that classes may have to be delayed into next week to fix the problems. He said the district should have anticipated the new plan didn’t leave enough time for buses to get from stop to stop and transport its 65,000 riders.

Some state lawmakers are now calling on evaluating whether the district should be split up.

The school system said Saturday that all extracurricular activities, including athletics, would continue as planned Monday and Tuesday.

Many other districts across the country also are experiencing bus driver shortages.