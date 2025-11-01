2 people found stabbed after argument in Stone Mountain

The Brief DeKalb County police are investigating a double stabbing in Stone Mountain involving two adults who were hospitalized. The victims are believed to have known the suspect, and the attack occurred during an argument. The identities of those involved, the cause of the argument, and the timing of the incident remain unknown.



DeKalb County police are investigating a double stabbing in Stone Mountain.

What we know:

DeKalb County police were called to the 2000 block of Scarbrough Trail East for a reported stabbing.

Two adults found at the scene were taken to the hospital.

Police believe the victims knew the suspect. They say this attack happened during an argument.

What we don't know:

Neither the suspect nor the victims have been identified.

Police did not specify what they were arguing about.

It's also not clear when this incident took place or how police were notified of it.

What's next:

A spokesperson for DeKalb Police says more information is coming.