SCAD TVfest brings TV's biggest names to Atlanta

The Brief The 14th annual SCAD TVfest returns to Midtown Atlanta from Feb. 4–6, 2026, celebrating the best in television and streaming. Quinta Brunson is this year's featured honoree, receiving the Variety Creative Showrunner Award alongside a special screening of "Abbott Elementary." Other scheduled guests and shows include talent from "Bridgerton," "Scrubs," and "Survivor," with panels focused on both the creative and business sides of the industry.



SCAD TVfest is bringing some of the biggest names in television to Atlanta for an open-to-the-public three-day event.

What we know:

SCAD TVfest takes place Feb. 4–6 and features roundtables, in-person conversations, and coffee time with other creatives. The events will be held at SCADshow and other locations on SCAD's Atlanta campus in Midtown.

The festival is presenting "Abbott Elementary" creator and star Quinta Brunson with the Variety Creative Showrunner Award. There will also be appearances by the stars of "56 Days," "Best Medicine," "Bridgerton," "Landman," and "Tell Me Lies."

SCAD TVfest will also feature panels on showrunners, the business of casting, and costume design, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at writing for "Saturday Night Live."

What you can do:

Tickets are on sale now and start at $30 a day for SCAD cardholders and alumni and $60 for general admission. You can purchase tickets on the festival's website.