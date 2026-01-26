SCAD TVfest brings TV's biggest names to Atlanta
ATLANTA - SCAD TVfest is bringing some of the biggest names in television to Atlanta for an open-to-the-public three-day event.
What we know:
SCAD TVfest takes place Feb. 4–6 and features roundtables, in-person conversations, and coffee time with other creatives. The events will be held at SCADshow and other locations on SCAD's Atlanta campus in Midtown.
The festival is presenting "Abbott Elementary" creator and star Quinta Brunson with the Variety Creative Showrunner Award. There will also be appearances by the stars of "56 Days," "Best Medicine," "Bridgerton," "Landman," and "Tell Me Lies."
SCAD TVfest will also feature panels on showrunners, the business of casting, and costume design, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at writing for "Saturday Night Live."
What you can do:
Tickets are on sale now and start at $30 a day for SCAD cardholders and alumni and $60 for general admission. You can purchase tickets on the festival's website.
The Source: The information in this article came from the SCAD tvfest website, which is linked above.