Savannah police quickly reunite missing child with guardian

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Police located a missing child's family minutes after posting his photo on Twitter. (Photo: Savannah Police Department)

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Police Department took to Twitter for help locating a lost boy's family on Monday.

About five minutes after posting the boy's photo, they thanked followers for their help after they located the boy's guardian.

The Savannah police department reported officers found a boy, three to four years old who goes by "Ky Ky,"  at a Savannah apartment complex. 

Police posted his photo on Twitter, hoping someone could connect them with the boy's family. 

The police department followed up minutes later to say they connected with his guardian.

"Thank you all!" the department tweeted. 

