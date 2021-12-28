Savannah officers shoot, kill man suspected of armed robbery

article

Authorities are investigating after police officers shot a suspect during a chase in Savannah.

The Georgia Department of Investigation said the Savannah Police Department asked the agency to investigate the Monday shooting.

Savannah police responded to a 911 call of an armed robbery in progress at a beauty shop Monday evening, the GBI said in a statement.

The officers found 31-year-old Kevin Dubois of Savannah holding a handgun, and told him to drop the gun but he ran and officers began chasing him, the GBI said.

Dubois then pointed his handgun at officers and was shot by two officers, the GBI said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There were no reported injuries to the officers.

A handgun and bundles of money were found at the scene, authorities said.

