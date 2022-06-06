Tree falls on northwest Atlanta home, one resident rescued

article

A man had to be pulled from his northwest Atlanta on Monday after a tree toppled down on it.

It happened just after 8 p.m. at a home along Saturn Drive NW near Mercury Drive NW in the Carroll Heights neighborhood.

A tree fell on a home along Saturn Drive in northwest Atlanta on June 6, 2022. (FOX 5)

Atlanta firefighter said they had to use a side window to access the home. They were able to pull the man through that window.

A man had to be pulled from a side window of a northwest Atlanta home after a tree toppled on top of it on June 6, 2022. (FOX 5)

Fire crews said the man suffered a leg injury and is expected to survive.

The tree caused moderate damage to the roof of the home.