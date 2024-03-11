Will the SAT, ACT requirement become a thing of the past for Georgia college students?

There could be changes to admission requirements for Georgia's public colleges and universities.

Around this time last year, FOX 5 reported 23 of the University System of Georgia's 26 schools would waive SAT and ACT score requirements for admission.

That could change as soon as next month.

The potential change would impact students attending 26 of Georgia's public colleges or universities in the fall of 2025.

Some questions span generations, such as: "Does a one-time test adequately sum up a student's potential?"

"I personally don't feel the SAT and ACT reflect my abilities as a student. The test is very long, and my attention span is very short. So, I wasn't able to stay focused. It's not a great representation of who I am," Booker T. Washington senior Brooke Shelton said.

For some, available resources, time and opportunities mean "that dreaded test" is one of their many selling points.

"I can see the merit of both sides," third year Georgia Tech student, Lasya Sreenivisan, said. "It comes down to, 'Are you able to balance the requirement of those scores with the privilege that people have access to."

For others, there's no bigger weight off their shoulders than a waived standardized test.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ SAT/ACT prep

Last April, FOX 5 reported that students interested in Georgia's public colleges or universities would not have to take the ACT or SAT to apply, which was a continuation of a covid-era policy created when social distancing made group test administration difficult.

Last year, the Board of Regents voted to let students apply without the tests through the 2024-2025 school year after officials told them renewed testing requirements would likely drive students to other colleges.

Students working in class

But Booker T. Washington seniors Cornelius Kemp and Shelton both applied to University System of Georgia (USG) schools, and ultimately decided to continue their education out of state because of academic and athletic scholarships.

"I did take the test this year. My scores weren't what I wanted or expected, but it was enough," Kemp said.

Right now and until next summer, 23 of the University System of Georgia's 26 schools have waived those often anxiety-inducing exams. The system's schools that still require an SAT or ACT score are Georgia Tech, UGA, Georgia College and state universities.

Girl sits at a school desk, typing on a laptop.

According to the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, 1900 of the country's four-year colleges and universities will continue to waive these tests.

"However, I have heard a lot of schools are reinstating it because there's issues with the graduation rates by dropping that requirement," Sreenivisan said.

FOX 5 reached out to several of Georgia's public schools. Most said they're committed to upholding current requirements and will make adjustments as they come.

The USG said they would likely decide at the April board meeting.