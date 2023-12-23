Santa spreads early christmas cheer in South Fulton toy giveaway extravaganza

Santa Claus came to town in South Fulton to give out some Christmas presents a little early.

St. Nick and the South Fulton Fire Department handed out toys to the kids at local hotels on Friday morning, and it seems everyone was on the "nice" list this year.

The jolly old elf was in a giving mood when he arrived, but not in his custody sleigh.

He adapted to his environment and rode in on a city fire truck yelling "Merry Christmas" to all.

"We want to see how warm our hearts are and how much our community means to us," said Donna Dingler, the city’s chief fire marshal.

The fire department helped Jolly Old Saint Nick at their annual toy distribution.

The children lined up and Santa’s elves gave out gifts to kids whose families need a little help around the holidays.

"I get elated when each child gets a toy," Dingler said.

Dingler got the idea to give back about 14 years ago.

"We saw, after Hurricane Katrina, a lot of people living in extended-stay hotels and the children. We wanted to do something, so we started with one pickup truck with blankets, with toys, and we have grown," Dingler said.

It has grown into a convoy of some of the city’s finest and bravest.

"We want to see how warm our hearts are and how much our community means to us," Dingler said "It just touches your heart every day that someone loses so much, and they’re very nice to us as we give a little bit back."

"It is a blessing to us, and we pray every day. It’s a blessing to them," she said.

Dingler says she knows times are tough for many families. She believes the toy giveaway will help strengthen the bond between her department and the community she serves.